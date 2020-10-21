18th District congressional race about constituents and investing

If reelected, LaHood said he wants to make sure the government reinvests in two key central Illinois institutions -- the 182nd Airlift Wing and the Ag Lab.

"Our Ag Lab has tremendous benefits in the private sector," he said. "The origins of penicillin came out of the Ag Lab, and if we look at COVID and the future, particularly with the productions of vaccines, let's look at the Ag Lab and see what they can do."

Petrilli wants to push a big investment in the area's infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. That, he said, will bring jobs to the area and help businesses compete. Another thing he believes will help citizens is student loan forgiveness, but with a twist.

"People should be able to pay for their student loans with pro bono service hours," he said, noting that as governments across the nation are forced to cut their budgets, social services are often the first things to go.

Throwing money at the issue might not help, but having people who care and who have a level of expertise might help out more than money itself. And that could be a way to get people to work off their loans, Petrilli said.

Both are hopeful of a new federal stimulus package. Petrilli argues Congress got it wrong with the Payroll Protection Program, commonly known as the PPP.