1908 Springfield Race Riot National Monument Act reintroduced by Democratic senators

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin continue to push for Springfield's history to receive greater attention.

This week, in the midst of Black History Month, the pair of Democratic senators re-introduced legislation calling for the sites of Springfield's 1908 Race Riot to be designated as a national monument.

"The 1908 Springfield Race Riots were a violent and hateful tragedy that are a part of Illinois' tumultuous history and shouldn't be forgotten," Durbin said. "It is because of this event that the NAACP was formed, which has served as an unwavering voice for Black Americans. I am happy to reintroduce the Springfield Race Riot National Monument Act along with Sen. Duckworth in order to honor the lives lost during the deadly riots and reaffirm our commitment to fighting prejudice and promoting equality in Illinois and throughout the United States."

During the riot, a mob of white residents murdered at least six Black Americans, burned Black homes and businesses and attacked hundreds of residents merely because of the color of their skin. The riot was the catalyst for the formation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which was founded in February 1909 — 112 years ago this week.