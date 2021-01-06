2 more state House Democrats — one a member of Michael Madigan’s leadership team — express interest in speaker’s post

Two more Democrats have gone public with their interest in replacing Michael Madigan as the next speaker of the Illinois House, one of them a member of Madigan’s leadership team.

State Reps. Kathleen Willis of Addison and Ann Williams of Chicago plan to make their case for the job during a House Democratic Women’s Caucus forum Wednesday afternoon, said Rep. Deb Conroy of Villa Park, who chairs the group.

Willis and Williams join Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego in seeking to replace Madigan — who is working to retain his post — as leader of the 73-member House Democratic caucus when the new General Assembly is sworn in Jan. 13.

Willis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Williams, a North Side lawmaker just elected to her sixth term in the House, made her candidacy official in a statement Wednesday morning.

“I believe I am the right person to lead as we shape the next chapter of the House Democratic Caucus,” Williams said. “Our already significant fiscal challenges and economic disparities have only been amplified due to COVID and the economic fallout. We need an experienced, pragmatic leader who can unify our caucus and build a bridge to the future.”