2 more state House Democrats — one a member of Michael Madigan’s leadership team — express interest in speaker’s post

Two more Democrats have gone public with their interest in replacing Michael Madigan as the next speaker of the Illinois House, one of them a member of Madigan’s leadership team.
State Reps. Kathleen Willis of Addison and Ann Williams of Chicago plan to make their case for the job during a House Democratic Women’s Caucus forum Wednesday afternoon, said Rep. Deb Conroy of Villa Park, who chairs the group.
Willis and Williams join Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego in seeking to replace Madigan — who is working to retain his post — as leader of the 73-member House Democratic caucus when the new General Assembly is sworn in Jan. 13.
Willis could not be immediately reached for comment.
Williams, a North Side lawmaker just elected to her sixth term in the House, made her candidacy official in a statement Wednesday morning.
“I believe I am the right person to lead as we shape the next chapter of the House Democratic Caucus,” Williams said. “Our already significant fiscal challenges and economic disparities have only been amplified due to COVID and the economic fallout. We need an experienced, pragmatic leader who can unify our caucus and build a bridge to the future.”
The three women are among a group of 19 House Democrats who’ve said publicly that they won’t be backing another term for Madigan, who has held the gavel for all but two years since 1983. Willis, the majority conference chair, is the lone member of Madigan’s leadership team to publicly oppose his reelection.
While the 19-member opposition puts Madigan short of the 60 votes he needs to remain speaker, he has the backing of the House Black and Latino caucuses, which make up a sizable portion of the Democratic side of the aisle. However, four members of the 14-person Latino caucus are among those who’ve said they won’t support Madigan.
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
Madigan’s opponents have yet to rally around a replacement, instead making it their priority to send a clear signal that the powerful speaker lacks the support to remain in charge.
Conroy, who also is among the 19 who oppose Madigan, said that while she has “great respect for Speaker Madigan,” she will remain committed to selecting a new leader.
“I believe we will have a very strong woman candidate, and I will be supporting that woman,” Conroy said, though she declined to say who that woman would be.
Madigan has faced an unprecedented uprising among rank-and-file House Democrats since he was implicated this summer in an agreement Commonwealth Edison reached with federal prosecutors in which the utility giant admitted engaging in a yearslong bribery scheme to curry favor with the speaker.
Madigan has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.
The opposition grew stronger after the Nov. 3 election when powerful Democrats including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Gov. J.B. Pritzker questioned whether Madigan’s continued leadership of the House and the state Democratic Party were a drag on the party’s priorities.
Republicans and other opponents successfully used public distaste for Madigan to argue against Pritzker’s signature policy initiative: an amendment to the state constitution to allow for a graduated-rate income tax instead of the current flat tax.
The pressure on Madigan only increased when longtime confidant Mike McClain and three others were indicted in November in connection with the alleged bribery scheme. All have pleaded not guilty.
The 24 most unique town names in Illinois