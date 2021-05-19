4 issues the Illinois General Assembly could address before spring session ends

For most, Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, the ideal time for a quick getaway or to fire up the grill.
But for Illinois state legislators, the last Monday in May is no holiday. It falls within the busiest period of the legislative calendar: the final week before May 31 adjournment.
Though lawmakers have the option to remain in session beyond May and have been known to do so in years past, the lift gets significantly heavier.
Once the clock strikes midnight on June 1, legislation goes from needing a simple majority to a three-fifths majority in order to pass.
Democrats in the House and Senate have these supermajorities, but it provides a smaller cushion for defections. Measures are simply easier to pass in May than in June.
With that said, here are four issues that could come up in the final 10 days of legislative session:
Redistricting
Expect proposed maps for the Illinois General Assembly and U.S. Congress to emerge in the coming days.
This once-a-decade process is necessary to adjust districts to account for population shifts. The state will also have to account for the loss of one congressional seat.
The Illinois Constitution gives the state legislature the first crack at drawing the map, which must be passed and signed by June 30, or else the process is turned over to an eight-person commission divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
If they cannot agree, the Illinois Secretary of State draws a name — either a Democrat or Republican — to break the tie.
With Democrats holding unified power in Springfield, it won't get to that point.
Though the party is still working out some issues behind the scenes, including diverging opinions on legislative districts between House members and Senators and whether or not to draw a second Latinx majority congressional district to account for the group's growth, they will pass a map and meet their deadline.
Republicans, as they have throughout legislative session, will complain about process. And U.S. Census data delays will force lawmakers to use other datasets to form districts. Either way, lawsuits are expected.
Cold water was thrown on a proposed congressional map that was leaked to Crain's Chicago Business earlier this week, with many key stakeholders saying they did not know where it originated.
Still, some key changes are likely to end up in a proposed map, including the carving up of GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger's district and the altering of Rep. Rodney Davis' Central Illinois district to be more favorable to a Democrat.
Much of what's out there now is purely speculation. But, if Democrats follow a similar timeline to the last remap process, it should not be long before the public sees what party insiders have been working on for months behind closed doors.
Marijuana fix
The botched rollout of the social equity component of the state's 2019 marijuana legalization legislation has halted the growth of this budding industry. A fix is needed in order to move forward.
Last month, Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, introduced legislation that would create 120 new dispensary licenses beyond the 75 recreational licenses set to be awarded this year.
Under Ford’s new proposal, a second lottery would be held to divvy up dispensary licenses to existing social equity applicants that were excluded in the first lottery. The lottery would only be open to applicants that scored more than 85% of available points on the application. No applicant can receive more than three licenses under the proposal.
This would allow the first lottery, which already determined 21 winning applicants, to move forward.
In that process, only applications with perfect scores were considered, leaving out near-perfect applications if they did not meet a certain qualification, such as having a military veteran as part of the ownership group.
Recreational marijuana has been a big boon to state and local government coffers since legalization began in January 2020. But further growth is limited until cleanup legislation is approved.
It would not be a surprise to see something move in the coming days.
Budget
Let's not kid ourselves, Illinois still has a structural budget deficit that makes this annual process an extremely difficult task.
But, lawmakers were handed a bit of good news earlier this month when the Governor's Office of Budget and Management announced that revenues had significantly outpaced expectations.
The agency revised upward its General Funds revenue estimates by $1.469 billion for fiscal year 2021 and by $842 million for fiscal year 2022.
The rosier picture led Gov. J.B. Pritzker to include the $350 million annual increase in school funding called for under the state's evidence-based funding model. His initial proposal would have kept spending flat.
This better-than-expected revenue forecast mixed with billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds should help make the budget a little less painful this year.
But, even with that, lawmakers need to answer how they plan to plug the remaining shortfall in the fiscal year 2022 budget, which will likely emerge in the final days of legislative session.
Clean energy
One of the more interesting developments this session has been the discussion regarding clean energy.
At least five clean energy proposals have emerged this session with several groups, including environmental activists, labor unions and utilities like Ameren and Commonwealth Edison backing their own plans.
Pritzker unveiled his own plan a few weeks ago, pulling ideas from several of the proposals already out there.
There's a growing sense of urgency as the state continues to fall short of its clean energy goals, with renewable sources accounting for about 8% of the energy generated in Illinois.
Plus, some of Exelon's aging nuclear power plants are in danger of closing without a subsidy from the state.
The elephant in the room is ComEd, the state's largest utility, which was charged with bribery last year after federal prosecutors alleged that the utility awarded jobs and contracts to associates of a top state official, identified as former House Speaker Michael Madigan, "with intent to influence and reward" the official.
The utility has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve the federal criminal investigation.
Madigan has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. However, with Madigan associates and former utility officials under indictment and more charges possibly coming down the pike, the utility has become toxic under the dome.
With that, expect any omnibus clean energy legislation to include a significant ethics reform package attached.
Whether it gets done this legislative session remains an open question.
Brenden Moore is the state government reporter for Lee Enterprises.