4 issues the Illinois General Assembly could address before spring session ends

For most, Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, the ideal time for a quick getaway or to fire up the grill.

But for Illinois state legislators, the last Monday in May is no holiday. It falls within the busiest period of the legislative calendar: the final week before May 31 adjournment.

Though lawmakers have the option to remain in session beyond May and have been known to do so in years past, the lift gets significantly heavier.

Once the clock strikes midnight on June 1, legislation goes from needing a simple majority to a three-fifths majority in order to pass.

Democrats in the House and Senate have these supermajorities, but it provides a smaller cushion for defections. Measures are simply easier to pass in May than in June.

With that said, here are four issues that could come up in the final 10 days of legislative session:

Redistricting

Expect proposed maps for the Illinois General Assembly and U.S. Congress to emerge in the coming days.

This once-a-decade process is necessary to adjust districts to account for population shifts. The state will also have to account for the loss of one congressional seat.