4 things to know about the Illinois mask rule just announced

All school children from preschool through 12th grade have to wear face coverings.
The state's largest teachers' union, the Illinois Education Association, issued a statement indicating its agreement with the governor's action.
“Let’s pull together and take care of one another. Vax up and mask up. We owe it to our students and we owe it to each other,” said Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association. “We’re so thankful to have leadership in this state that won’t let the virus fester and grow. But, it us up to all of us to bring COVID-19 to its knees.”
Illinois is home to 1.8 million children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All Illinois residents over the age of 12 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.