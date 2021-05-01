4 things you should know about redistricting in Illinois — and why you should care

"If they have three members of Congress and can make two seats out of that by eating one up, they don't care which Republican survives in that," Shimkus said.

A bigger problem for southern Illinoisans could be geography. In a sprawling district, they're less likely to see their member of congress. Shimkus said he used to apologize to constituents for not making it to their hometowns often because it takes at least five and a half hours to drive the 15th from north to south.

"The people in the district know it, when you have to cover one third of the state of Illinois, it's almost impossible," Shimkus said.

What does redistricting mean for Black and brown communities?

Drawing political boundaries for racial reasons isn't allowed under federal law. Drawing them for political purposes is, though the two often end up being the same, said Kevin Anderson, a professor at Eastern Illinois University who specializes in African-American politics.

"You can't draw a district and stuff all the white people in one area," Anderson said, "but you can gerrymander for political reasons. You can draw districts in a weird shape to put as many Republicans in a district, as many Democrats in a district."