5 million Illinois voters to receive mail-in ballot applications after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs temporary vote-by-mail expansion

The law will allow local election authorities to set up secure drop-boxes for collecting mail-in ballots without postage and to establish curbside voting. They will be required to establish a central voting location where people who live in the jurisdiction can cast a ballot and to expand early voting hours.

The legislation didn’t go as far as some supporters, such as Democratic state Sen. Julie Morrison of Lake Forest, would have liked. Morrison and other backers originally wanted to send ballots to registered voters rather than applications.

Still, “more voters will be able to participate in a very important aspect of their citizenry -- their right to vote -- because we have a plan in place to allow them to do so safely,” Morrison said in a statement Tuesday. “We must be prepared, because we don’t know how safe it will be for people to be this fall.”

Despite attempts at compromise, Republicans, with the exception of state Rep. Brad Stephens of Rosemont, opposed the legislation, largely over concerns about potential voter fraud.