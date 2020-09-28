7 enterprise zones renewed in Central, Southern Illinois

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Monday announced renewal of seven enterprise zones designed to promote economic growth.

The state's Enterprise Zone Board evaluated applications submitted by municipalities and counties at a meeting earlier this month, according to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The designations were approved for the following areas:

Altamont/Effingham County

Clark County

Lincoln & 394 Corridor

Macoupin County

Saline County

Taylorville/Christian County

Williamson County

Enterprise zones are among several economic tools used by state and local leaders. Companies and organizations within a zone may qualify for various tax incentives, including sales tax exemptions for qualifying building materials, investment tax credits, utility tax exemptions or other various local incentives.

Each zone is administered by a local official under rules established by the state.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

