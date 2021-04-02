7 governors, including Pritzker, call on Biden to lift $10K cap on tax deductions

Seven Democratic governors on Friday called on President Joe Biden to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that was a part of former President Donald Trump's massive 2017 tax law, arguing the "assault" disproportionately targeted Democratic-run states and ultimately increased taxes on families.

The letter comes a little more than a week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed to work with Congress on a way to remedy the "inequities" the cap has caused.

The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Hawaii, Illinois, New York and Oregon spelled out in a two-page letter how their constituents are paying billions of dollars annually in additional taxes to the federal government. It's roughly $12 billion more in California and in New York; approximately $3 billion in New Jersey; $370 million in Hawaii, and $1.3 billion in Connecticut, which pays more into the federal government while receiving back less per capita than any other state, according to the letter.

"This assault disproportionately targeted Democratic-run states, increasing taxes on hardworking families," the letter reads. "This was unacceptable then, and is simply untenable given the dire economic conditions caused by the pandemic."