$80 million computing center for state government to be established in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD — An $80 million, state-funded "central computing facility" for state government will be based in the Springfield area, according to a news release from the Illinois Capital Development Board Wednesday.

Details of the project, which will be funded through Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan, were sketchy in the release.

The governor described the future center in the release as a "cutting-edge computing facility that will allow the state's infrastructure to continue modernizing and evolving."

Officials from the Capital Development Board and Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology were unavailable for comment after the late-afternoon announcement.

Also unavailable were state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, and Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur.

All of them, though, were quoted in the release, which said Chicago-based Exp U.S. Services Inc. was selected to oversee the project's design and construction.

Jennifer Ricker, acting secretary for the state innovation and technology department, said in the release, "As we plan for the future, a secure and modern data center is essential to accommodating rapidly evolving technology to meet the needs of state agencies."