A closer look at the key congressional matchups in Illinois

“The stakes of this election have never been clearer for the hundreds of thousands of Central Illinoisans who rely upon the health care protections of the Affordable Care Act,” she said in a statement.

NEW NAME IN THE 3RD

For the first time in more than three decades there’ll be a new name in a congressional seat covering parts of Chicago’s southwest side and suburbs.

Democrat Marie Newman and Republican Mike Fricilone are running to replace Rep. Dan Lipinski, an eight-term Democrat ousted in the primary. Considered one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, he was preceded in office by his father, Bill Lipinski, who was first elected in 1982.

Newman of La Grange has an edge in the Democrat-leaning district, having vastly outraised Fricilone, racking up numerous endorsements and with name recognition built on an unsuccessful attempt for the seat in 2018. Fricilone, who works in sales and lives in Homer Glen, is on the Will County Board.

SPIRITED CHALLENGE IN THE 6TH

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten is trying to fend off a spirited challenge from Republican Jeanne Ives.