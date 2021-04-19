A guide to political redistricting in Illinois

Key dates in the mapmaking process:

April 1 — The U.S. census traditionally issues block-by-block population data used for drawing maps. That information won’t be available this year until at least Sept. 30.

April 1 — First meeting of Illinois House Redistricting Committee.

April 30 — The U.S. census is scheduled to release to each state its “apportionment” figure — the total state population used to apportion out the 435 House seats.

May 31 — Scheduled end of the Illinois General Assembly session.

June 30 — Lawmakers must have a legislative redistricting map approved or force creation of an eight-member bipartisan panel.

July 10 — Deadline to select an eight-member bipartisan panel to redraw the legislative map if the legislature fails to do so.

Aug. 10 — At least five members of the eight-member bipartisan panel must approve of a new legislative map.

Aug. 15-30: Census Bureau says it will be able to release granular block population data to the states, though in an outmoded data format that will require extra steps by the states to make them usable for redistricting.