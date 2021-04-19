A guide to political redistricting in Illinois

The drafters of the 1970 state constitution thought the tiebreaker provision would never be used by leaving the high stakes of partisan control to chance and force the eight-member commission to come up with an agreed-upon map. Instead, the eight-member panel reached agreement only in 1971. The tiebreaker was implemented in 1981, 1991 and 2001. Democrats won the draw in 1981 and 2001, Republicans in 1991.

Because Democrats controlled the General Assembly and governor’s office in 2011, a map was approved and signed into law by the June 30 deadline. Democrats control the legislature and governor’s office, meaning Republicans this time around will have little input into the legislative mapmaking process.

Here’s how the congressional redistricting process works

The basic process for congressional redistricting is different from legislative redistricting because the number of U.S. House districts in Illinois depends on population changes around the nation. Illinois now has 18 U.S. House seats, but is expected to lose one and perhaps two seats due to population losses in Illinois coupled with gains elsewhere, mainly in southern states, over the last decade.