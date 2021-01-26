A look back at how lawmakers ended cash bail in Illinois

Exceptions from pretrial release under the new law include forcible felonies such as first-degree murder, sexual assault, arson and any other felony involving the use or threat of physical force; stalking and aggravated stalking where the defendant poses a threat to the victim if released; abuse or battery of a family member where their release poses a danger to that family member; gun crimes where the defendant poses a threat to a specific, identifiable person; and cases where the defendant has committed a felony that wouldn’t otherwise result in detention but they are considered a high risk of fleeing prosecution and missing their court date.

The law would place the burden on the state to prove an individual should be detained, rather than the individual proving that they should go free.

According to Chicago Community Bond Fund Director Sharlyn Grace, the state’s attorney prosecuting the defendant must request detention in each eligible case through a verified petition. If the defendant’s offense is a Class 4 felony or misdemeanor, a hearing on their detention must be held within 24 hours of their first appearance before a judge. For a greater offense, there would be a 48-hour window.

Victims of the alleged crime must be given notice for the hearing as well.