A slew of ex-state lawmakers face criminal charges, but critics question whether proposed reforms are enough for Illinois’ ‘very vibrant culture of corruption’

“That’s just a half-measure, “she said of the Senate proposal. “The people of Illinois deserve better than that. I think that if other states do this, we should be able to as well. This is not some kind of radical measure. This is something that would put us in the company of the vast majority of other states.”

The proposal also falls short in granting full independence to the legislative inspector general, the person appointed by lawmakers to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by members of the General Assembly and their staff, Kaplan said.

It’s a view she shares with Carol Pope, a retired central Illinois judge who was unanimously chosen as the inspector general in 2019.

Pope and her predecessors have repeatedly called for more independence for the office, which has to get permission from the Legislative Ethics Commission, an eight-member panel appointed by the top Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, to open investigations, issue subpoenas and publish reports on investigations that find wrongdoing by lawmakers.

Gillespie said her intention is to allow Pope to open investigations on her own but still require the inspector general to get permission from the ethics commission before releasing reports on lawmakers to the public.