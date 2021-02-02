A virtual Legislature: Illinois lawmakers plan spring work by video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers will begin their spring session working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate announced Tuesday that its members will convene in committees by video conference on the days it was scheduled to be in session this month, Feb. 9-11 and 16-18. The House had scheduled nine work days this month but has settled on only one in which members can arrange for remote work.

The pandemic has severely limited legislative action since early last March when transmission of the virus picked up speed, forcing the Legislature to cancel most of its time in Springfield. Faced with a May 31 scheduled adjournment, the Legislature met for four days in late May to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The brief meeting also generated legislation in the Senate to allow for lawmakers to work remotely, but it failed to get support in the House. The Senate then adopted a rule permitting virtual meetings.