Abortion-rights advocates push to repeal Illinois parental notification law for minors

SPRINGFIELD — Emily Werth says she has seen young people go through "scary and stress-inducing" court hearings so they can get an abortion without having to involve their parents.

The minors routinely express relief after the hearings, in which local judges almost always approve requested waivers of Illinois' parental notification law for minors seeking abortions, according to Werth, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

"There's just an immense amount of anxiety created by having to go through this process," said Werth, who has represented minors in the Chicago area, as well as a "handful" every year in Sangamon County and other central Illinois counties. "They're relieved to be through it and be able to do what is best for them."

The ACLU and other abortion rights advocates see no need for the notification law, which went into effect in 2013, and they expect a legislative effort to ramp up soon during the spring session of the Illinois General Assembly to repeal the law so waivers are unnecessary.

"To ensure all young people in the state can safely access basic health care, Illinois needs to repeal the harmful Parental Notice of Abortion Act," officials from the ACLU and Human Rights Watch wrote in a 73-page report on the law that was released in March.