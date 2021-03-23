About 1,000 Illinois prisoners to be released under COVID-19 lawsuit settlement

In his 48-page opinion last year, Dow acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, but said that Pritzker and other stakeholders had taken steps at that point to contain the spread of the virus that “plainly pass constitutional muster,” even if it was not exactly what the plaintiffs were seeking.

“The release of inmates requires a process that gives close attention to detail, for the safety of each inmate, his or her family, and the community at large demands a sensible and individualized release plan — especially during a pandemic,” Dow wrote. “And the record here shows that the authorities in this state are doing just that, with constantly evolving procedures increasing the number of inmates released on a daily basis.”

The pandemic hit Illinois’ prison system hard last spring, with cases mushrooming and fatalities reported at more than a dozen facilities before cases leveled off late in the year.

As of Monday, more than 10,800 state inmates and 4,200 staff members had tested positive for the virus, according to IDOC statistics posted online. Currently, only 57 inmates and 90 employees were COVID-19 positive, the records show.

The most recent numbers provided by IDOC show that 87 prisoners and one staff member have died of COVID-19-related causes since the beginning of the pandemic.