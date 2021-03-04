About 40,000 people just lost unemployment benefits in Illinois. Here’s why, and who will lose them next.

The most recent three-month average is for October through December, when the rate in Illinois was 7.3%, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington, D.C.-based research organization.

The change means the maximum amount of weeks self-employed workers can collect unemployment insurance has dropped to 50 weeks from 57, so more of those workers will lose benefits as they hit the 50-week mark. The state is in the process of notifying those whose benefits are exhausted.

The drop in the state’s unemployment rate also means that extended benefits for people receiving regular state unemployment assistance will drop from 20 to 13 weeks. People who exhaust those 13 weeks can transfer over to the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 11 weeks of benefits under an extension approved by Congress in December.

But self-employed workers who have exhausted their benefits currently aren’t eligible for other programs, Richards said.

The clock is ticking even for those who are eligible for other federal programs. Several pandemic unemployment programs Congress extended in December are set to expire March 14, including the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.