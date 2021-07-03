About 72% of Illinois adults have gotten COVID-19 shots; 54 deaths reported in past week

Almost 72% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 49% of the state's total population has been fully vaccinated, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The department also said there have been 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,120 new cases of coronavirus disease since June 25.

The rates of new cases and deaths are among the lowest since the pandemic hit Illinois in spring 2020, but state officials said they want to increase the number of people vaccinated.

"Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend while exercising appropriate caution," Public Health director D. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. "While many events are outside, it is still important for unvaccinated people to take precautions and, when necessary, avoid large crowds where social distancing is not possible."

She added, "For indoor events, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, and vaccinated people may choose to do so, as well, as the more-virulent strain of COVID-19, Delta variant, increases in Illinois."

The state has reported a total of 23,245 COVID-19-related deaths and 1.39 million cases.

The seven-day test positivity rate is 1.1%.

A total of 12.64 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

