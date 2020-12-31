Achy backs. Sore necks. Working from home has created new demand for physical therapy. ‘Your body just can’t handle it.’

Joyce Brodsky was always more of a sunbather than a swimmer.

But after COVID-19 began spreading, sitting in chairs by her condominium pool was no longer allowed, and the only place to catch the sun was in the deep end.

So Brodsky, 76, of Lincolnwood, began doing the backstroke. Eventually, she worked her way up to 60 laps at a time.

After a couple of months, she felt throbbing pain in her upper arms. She learned she had torn rotator cuffs and arthritis in her shoulders, which may have been aggravated by her new exercise routine. She started physical therapy in September.

“I wanted to get exercise, and I wanted to take advantage of the sun in the pool,” Brodsky said. “I kind of thought being in the water would help me because water is supposed to be therapeutic.”

Across the country, aching backs, necks and shoulders brought on by COVID-19-related lifestyle changes have sent many people to physical therapists — a trend that’s likely to continue in 2021.