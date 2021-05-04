Advocates ask Pritzker not to reduce scholarship tax credit

"The tax credits made sense to us because they were given to families that really needed the help in order to send their children (to school). I think we're going to look at that one really closely," Bush said.

Republicans consider the tax credit a good way to allow families to choose where to send their kids to school so money is not such a barrier to education. They say reducing the tax credit will limit the amount of donations and amount of students who can benefit.

"(Reducing the tax credit) will mean that more families who are looking for school choice, looking for an alternative for their students, they won't be able to afford it. People who have money to pay for private education will be able to send their kids there. People who don't — it just won't be an option for them. I think it's a big step backwards for Illinois' education system," said state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon.

Pritzker included reducing the tax credit as part of his plan to eliminate or reduce "corporate loopholes" in this year's budget to save the state money. Reducing the scholarship credit is the only tax break that can also hit individual taxpayers Pritzker is proposing.