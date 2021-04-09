After Kamala Harris’ visit sparks ‘bakery vs. border’ debate, Chicago's Brown Sugar Bakery gets caught in the crossfire

When she got word, Hart jumped in her car to try to make it to the bakery.

“I couldn’t even get close because of the security,” she said. “I couldn’t even get past 76th and the Dan Ryan. I was stuck right there until she passed. I knew she had left 75th Street when the car traffic cleared.”

But in some sense, the baker and candy-maker said she’s glad she wasn’t there, and that it wasn’t just Harris who got to make an impression on her staff. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx also joined in the visit.

“My staff hasn’t stopped talking about how amazed they are at how real the people were,” Hart said. “That really was the empowering part for them. It’s when you can see yourself in someone else.”

Hart said she was glad to see Harris promoting COVID-19 vaccinations in Chicago.

“I’m so proud of the fact that I am vaccinated, and that it wasn’t a problem for me to get vaccinated,” Hart added. “Vaccination is what’s going to help my employees and my business.”

Although the bakery is best known for its Southern-style caramel cake, one of the other famous confections is the Obama cake. Could another politician-inspired cake be far behind?