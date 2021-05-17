Alexi Giannoulias gets Southern Illinois county chairmen’s support for secretary of state nomination

Former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias won the endorsement of Democratic county officials from 26 downstate counties in his bid for the Democratic nomination to replace Jesse White as secretary of state next year.

The 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association voted to endorse Giannoulias for the nomination in the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said four other downstate counties gave their endorsement.

“I’m honored to have earned the endorsements of so many accomplished and dedicated leaders, and I look forward to working with them in fighting for what’s important for Southern Illinois,” Giannoulias said in a statement.

“Our campaign continues to build a strong broad-based coalition heading into the primary and Southern Illinois voters will play an important role in determining who wins the race,” he said.

While southern Illinois has turned deeply Republican in recent years, the endorsement of downstate Democratic leaders is still significant in a partisan primary contest, including the organization effort it brings to Giannoulias’ campaign.