Alexi Giannoulias launches first ad in 2022 secretary of state’s race

Former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has released the first ad for next year’s race for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, citing his past efforts to intervene with banks to preserve jobs at Hartmarx as a bid to build support from labor.
In the minute-long digital ad, Giannoulias, 45, who served as state treasurer from 2007 to 2011, notes the economic difficulties of workers during the pandemic.
“I’ve been with you, I’ll always be with you, standing up to big corporations and powerful special interests, fighting for working people, working families,” Giannoulias says in the ad.
“I’m running for secretary of state to restore trust in our ability to change things for the better, and that starts with restoring our commitment to workers,” he says.
The ad makes a reference to a labor situation in 2009 when Giannoulias threatened to pull the state’s $8 million investment portfolio from Wells Fargo after it planned to shut down suit-maker Hartmarx. Wells Fargo, Hartmarx’s major creditor, agreed to sell the factory to preserve jobs at the Des Plaines factory.
While the secretary of state’s office is largely a clerical office, involving issuance of driver’s licenses and license plates, and a receptacle for business and government documents and filings, Giannoulias is attempting to play off past support from organized labor in his bid for the post.
Giannoulias is among four announced Democratic contenders to replace veteran Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White, who has said he is not seeking reelection. Also seeking the March 2022 nomination are Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and state Sen. Michael Hastings of Frankfort.
Giannoulias lost a 2010 bid for the U.S. Senate against one-term Republican Sen. Mark Kirk.
Campaign finance reports showed Giannoulias had $2.1 million in his campaign fund at the start of April, compared to $604,000 for Hastings and $428,236 for Valencia. Dowell, who announced her candidacy earlier this month, had $67,881 on April 1 and has since added $40,500.