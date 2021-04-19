Alexi Giannoulias launches first ad in 2022 secretary of state’s race

Former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has released the first ad for next year’s race for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, citing his past efforts to intervene with banks to preserve jobs at Hartmarx as a bid to build support from labor.

In the minute-long digital ad, Giannoulias, 45, who served as state treasurer from 2007 to 2011, notes the economic difficulties of workers during the pandemic.

“I’ve been with you, I’ll always be with you, standing up to big corporations and powerful special interests, fighting for working people, working families,” Giannoulias says in the ad.

“I’m running for secretary of state to restore trust in our ability to change things for the better, and that starts with restoring our commitment to workers,” he says.

The ad makes a reference to a labor situation in 2009 when Giannoulias threatened to pull the state’s $8 million investment portfolio from Wells Fargo after it planned to shut down suit-maker Hartmarx. Wells Fargo, Hartmarx’s major creditor, agreed to sell the factory to preserve jobs at the Des Plaines factory.

