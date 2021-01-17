All quiet at the Illinois Capitol as protests fail to materialize Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — Police and armed soldiers ringed the Illinois Capitol building Sunday in a show of might intended to discourage armed protest leading up to Inauguration Day.

The plan appeared to work this weekend as there were no demonstrations, with the exception of a man who waved a “Black Lives Matter” flag in front of the 153-year-old home of the General Assembly for a few minutes Sunday and then left. Other than that, the only nonjournalists or nonsecurity forces near the Capitol were Springfield-area residents who came to snap pictures of the surreal military presence.

Similar scenes played out across the country, as the calls for armed protests failed to materialize at most state capitals.

“One of the reasons you probably don’t see a lot of people out here is because the security is at such a high level,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, commander of the Illinois National Guard. “I also believe some people probably, in my personal opinion, saw things get out of control in D.C. (on Jan. 6) and they really don’t want to see that happen across the nation.”