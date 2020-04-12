Amid coronavirus uncertainty, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Democrats back increased mail-in voting in November. But it’s not that simple.

Statewide, more than 230,000 mail-in ballots were turned in to election officials, State Board of Elections officials said. That’s up by 100,000 from the 2016 presidential primary, officials said. Total voter turnout in the state, which was in the millions, won’t be certified until April 17.

“Illinois is pretty well set up if we wanted to heavily move to a voting-by-mail system. Our system is pretty open. It’s pretty easy to use,” said Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the state elections board.

Morrison, a former township supervisor who has been in the state Senate for seven years, said she has been working on a plan to institute a statewide pilot program for large-scale vote-by-mail for the Nov. 3 general election.

“There’s such apprehension, especially among older people, about going into the polling place,” she said. “The bill that I’ve got is just for this general election cycle. It would allow for any registered voter to get a ballot in the mail and then it would be prepaid return postage.”

Morrison said her proposal, which is still in the concept stage, would make early voting “more focused” by limiting it to the three days before Election Day rather than up to 40 days before an election, as is now the case, to cut down on staffing and expenses.