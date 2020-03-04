'Another task force': Illinois Republican lawmakers say action on property tax relief is being stalled

House Republicans renewed their complaint Tuesday that Democrats are blocking movement on legislation to help control high property taxes.

The Republicans also said Gov. JB Pritzker should pressure Democrats to deliver a final report from a task force formed last year to recommend ways to control skyrocketing property taxes. The task force missed an end of December deadline to deliver a final report and has so far only produced what it described as a draft report.

"It's no secret that crippling property taxes have been a major problem for years in the state of Illinois," Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said at a Statehouse news conference. "Despite the fact that homeowners have been crying desperately for relief, Democrats last year failed to produce any significant action. What did we get? We got another task force."

Pritzker agreed to the task force last year when two House Democrats threatened to withhold their votes for putting a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to bring a graduated state income tax to Illinois. Reps. Sam Yingling, D-Grayslake, and Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, said they wanted to see high property taxes addressed if they were going to support the graduated tax, a key issue for Pritzker.