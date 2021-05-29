'Anxiety in farm country': Farmers concerned over Biden proposed tax changes

Ken Taake farms in Pulaski County with his brothers, and they are the fourth generation to work the land there. He agreed with McClerren.

"If you have heirs that want to keep the farm going, it would really put them in a bind," Taake said. "There's not enough liquidity to pay an estate bill like that."

McClerren and Taake said farmers look wealthy on paper, but much of that wealth is tied up in assets like land and equipment. Their take-home pay is often quite less.

"A lot of times the people involved live close to the poverty level even," he said, lumping himself into that statement.

"Back in the '80s, there were days when I did not know how we would buy groceries for the kids that week," McClerren said. He recalled his wife asking when they could have newer things and drive nicer cars like some of their neighbors.

"Honey, we will someday," he would say. He said they are in a much better place today but these gains could be short lived if his heirs have to sell the farm when he dies simply to cover capital gains.