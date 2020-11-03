AP: Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin wins reelection to U.S. Senate

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, won his fifth term Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Durbin had been expected to win reelection in what was Illinois’ only statewide race, and The Associated Press called the race for him at 7 p.m.

Candidates vying to replace him were Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran; wealthy Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, running under his own party; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian Danny Malouf.

Curran had emerged from a crowded Republican primary in March to win his place on the November ballot. He said he ran because the political climate had changed and he believed Durbin was vulnerable.

Durbin was first elected in 1996 after spending 14 years in the U.S. House.

