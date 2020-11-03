AP: Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin wins reelection to U.S. Senate

In this Oct. 22 file photo, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, won his fifth term Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.
Durbin had been expected to win reelection in what was Illinois’ only statewide race, and The Associated Press called the race for him at 7 p.m.
Candidates vying to replace him were Republican former Lake County Sheriff
Mark Curran; wealthy Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, running under his own party; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian Danny Malouf.
Curran
had emerged from a crowded Republican primary in March to win his place on the November ballot. He said he ran because the political climate had changed and he believed Durbin was vulnerable.
Durbin was first elected in 1996 after spending 14 years in the U.S. House.
Chicago
Samantha Jones, left, and Peter Vina take selfies near the Michael Jordan statue on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the atrium of the United Center, transformed into a super voting site in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago
Chris Levine cleans an electronic voting screen on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the United Center, home of the Chicago's Blackhawks and Bulls professional sports franchises and transformed into a super voting site in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago
Voters wait in line on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at a polling place at a condominium building in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago
Clipboards with voter registration forms sit on a table on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the United Center sports complex, a new super voting site in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago
Poll worker Carl Singletary Jr., right, hands a voter on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, their I Voted card at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago
Poll captain Monique White sanitizes an electronic voting machine on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago
Lonnie Black reads his electronic voting screen on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago
Jeniya Garrett, right, watches her aunt Catherina Neal vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Bloomington
Election judges Teagyn Hamblin, Michelle Heidelberg, Marti Schneerman and Bob Clark opened up sealed ballot boxes at the Dry Grove Township Building polling place west of Bloomington at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington
Election judge Carla van Dongen put up directional signs for voters at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St. in Bloomington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Voting was steady as the polls opened at 6 a.m.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington
Tim Atkins of Bloomington arrived at his polling place as he cast his ballot at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St. in Bloomington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Mild weather across central Illinois helped send voters to the polls for the presidential election.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington
Voters stood in line outside the Dry Grove Township Building polling place west of Bloomington just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. People across central Illinois were casting their vote in one of the most contentious presidential elections in the past 100 years.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington
Election judges Marti Schneerman, left, and Bob Clark, set up signage outside the Dry Grove Township Building polling place west of Bloomington at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than a dozen voters from across rural areas west of Bloomington would stand in line waiting for the polling place to open at 6 a.m. to cast their vote in the presidential election.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington
Election judge Marti Schneerman, center, swore in the election judges who would work with her helping people vote at the Dry Grove Township Building polling place west of Bloomington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal
Election judge James McCarthy of Normal wipes down voting tables with a disinfectant wipe while fighting the coronavirus for voters at First Assembly of God Church, 800 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Decatur
Voters cast ballot at Scovill Zoo in Decatur on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur
A line forms at the polling location at Scovill Zoo in Decatur at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Rockford
Residents vote at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford
Jerry Latin of Rockford votes at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford
Residents vote at Resurrection Lutheran Church, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford
A voter walks to their polling location at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford
Voting booths at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford
Election judge Johnnie McCoy, center, monitors the ballot box at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford
Residents vote at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
