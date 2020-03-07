Apprehension about coronavirus prompts officials to close Chicago polling places at nursing homes

Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners has opted to close designated polling places inside nursing homes for Election Day.

The city made the decision after hearing from city nursing home workers, who worried about the safety of their residents, said elections board spokesman Jim Allen.

“We’re concerned anytime we have to change a polling place,” he said.

Older adults have a higher risk of getting infected and being seriously harmed by the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New confirmed cases of the virus continue to be reported, including Friday evening when Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that a Chicago Public Schools worker tested positive for the virus.

Allen said the board has not yet determined the replacement sites.

“In the meantime, we’re urging voters who had nursing homes to use early voting or vote by mail,” Allen said.