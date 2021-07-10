Architects, lawmakers: Why $210 million in Illinois Capitol upgrades worth the price

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning next summer, $210 million in planned renovations to the north wing of the Illinois Capitol will make the 130-year-old building more secure, energy-efficient and accessible for people with disabilities.

It wouldn't be surprising if the work, funded by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, receives some criticism from the public, Capitol architect Andrea Aggertt said.

There was a public outcry in 2012 about copper-coated doors installed at the Capitol's west entrance during a major upgrade on that side of the building. The types of improvements on the north wing of the 368,000-square-foot Capitol will be similar to the $50 million in improvements on the west wing from 2011 to 2013, Aggertt said.

But she said the public needs to keep in mind that the north wing renovations, which will employ hundreds of construction workers over the 2 1/2 year life of the project, will include historical details costing much more than a typical home or building renovation.

"We don't have a retail building or a hospital," she said. "We have a statehouse that we need to be proud of, and therefore the quality of the materials that we put into our one and only statehouse need to reflect the quality and the craftsmanship that happened in the late 1880s, when the building was built."

A State Journal-Register columnist's story in 2013 about $670,000 spent on copper-clad wooden doors at three west entrance doorways resulted in a wave of attention from the news media and the public. In response, then-Gov. Pat Quinn called the work "excessive" and compared it to the Palace of Versailles in France.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, wasn't in the General Assembly at that time but said the west wing project is necessary and will contribute to the tourism industry in Springfield and central Illinois.

Maintaining state buildings so they don't deteriorate is important, he said, citing maintenance problems at the 37-year-old James R. Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

Butler said he and Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, have kept in touch with the Capitol architect's office for the past year-and-a-half years as the Capitol project has been planned.

"I think Illinois has one of the most impressive Capitol buildings in the country," Butler said. "Whatever we do has to respect the historic integrity of a building like that. We need to invest in our public buildings, especially our Capitol. It needs to be a destination spot so people can be in awe of it."

Aggertt, who wasn't the Capitol architect in the early 2010s, said, "Once we start a renovation, we'll want to be continuous and cohesive as we work around the Capitol building to make sure that it doesn't look like someone different did the west wing versus the north wing.

"As money is spent, there is probably always going to be a concern on how it's spent and what material is used, but it is a thorough review process that myself, my agency and our consultants go through to make sure we are specifying the appropriate material and systems that go in the building."

The north wing hasn't had major renovations in decades. Most of the money designated for the project will improve the basic infrastructure, Aggertt said. For example, interior sprinklers and energy-efficient windows will be installed, and the fire-alarm system, air-handling, electrical wiring and heating and cooling systems all will be upgraded.

Restrooms, door handles and other aspects of the north wing, from the basement to the sixth floor, will be made compliant with federal rules dealing with equal access for people in wheelchairs and walkers, Aggertt said.

Elevators in the wing will be enlarged so firefighters and other emergency responders can fit a patient on a gurney inside them. And emergency power will be made available to the wing to keep everything working during power outages.

Stairwells will be installed in the wing so the more than 100 people who work there can exit the building directly in case of fire or other emergencies, Aggertt said.

The north wing includes the Senate chamber, and the Senate plans to meet in the Howlett Building auditorium during the project.

The Senate chamber won't receive much renovation. The Senate and House chambers were largely gutted in 2006 and 2007 and underwent extensive renovations, including new flooring, carpeting and furniture.

But a small room used for committee meetings at the back of the Senate chamber will be made accessible for wheelchairs, and the chamber's women's restroom will be made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Aggertt said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods said he is glad the meeting room next to the chamber will be modified. Sincehe uses a wheelchair, he hasn't been able to use that room.

There are aspects of the Capitol building that are inaccessible to him and the thousands of members of the public who can visit the building on normal session days, he said. The building has largely been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConchie said he has heard from members of the public with disabilities who have had problems making their way in the building. And as for the improvements' price tag, "I don't think that we have a choice," he said. " ... We need to comply with federal law. It doesn't meet the standards."

The six-year Rebuild Illinois program was enacted through a package of bills passed by the General Assembly on a bipartisan basis and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, in 2019.

The $45 billion program is paid for with a doubling of the state's motor-fuel tax, a tax increase on cigarettes, expanding gambling that includes new casinos in Chicago and its suburbs and the introduction of legalized sports betting.

The north wing of the Capitol houses many senators' offices, the comptroller's office and some of the governor's office space. Plans are being made to house state workers displaced by the project to the Stratton Office Building on the west side of the Capitol Complex, Aggertt said.

Current laws connected with the ADA require 60% of entrances to be accessible, but the Capitol building's west wing is the only part that meets this requirement, she said.

"Obviously, this building was built when the codes that we have today weren't ever thought of," she said. "We want to make sure that we bring it up to code and that the occupants of the building today are the safest they are in any other building in the state."

A series of permanent ramps will be installed on the north slope outside the Capitol to allow people who want to avoid the stairs when using the north entrance.

The exterior glass doors at the north wing entrance, installed in the late 1990s, will be removed in favor of doors similar to those on the west wing, Aggertt said.

Also scheduled for removal is the north side drive next to the building. The drive features more than 100 parking spaces that put lawmakers and others with those spaces only a few steps away from the entrance doors.

The curved drive has been part of the Capitol grounds ever since the building was constructed over a 20-year period that ended in 1888. But modern-day concerns about car bombs, events such as the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and terrorist attacks on government facilities nationwide fueled plans to eliminate the drive, according to Eleni Demertzis, spokeswoman for Illinois House Republicans.

"Especially given everything that's happening across the country, this is a huge issue I think that needs to be addressed as soon as possible," she said.

The Capitol architect's office is looking at ways to "memorialize" the north drive through paving or landscaping "to mimic it," Aggertt said.

Inside the building, sections of paint have been removed on some walls to create "exposure strips" that reveal the colors of the original paint. That way, ductwork and other parts of walls scheduled for removal when renovation begins in earnest in summer 2022 can be restored after contractors improve plumbing and services beneath those walls.

"While we are spending the money to upgrade a lot of our infrastructure, we also want to make sure that when we put things back, we are doing it the right way and capturing how this building was built over a hundred years ago," Aggertt said.

After the north wing, the Capitol's east and south wings will be renovated, but a schedule for that work hasn't been set, she said.

"We are trying to make the statehouse accessible and more functional to everybody, every Illinoisan, so then there are no barriers for people to come here and be able to enjoy and take in this glorious building we have that we are so proud of," Aggertt said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0