Arraignment set for ComEd in bribery case encircling House Speaker Michael Madigan

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu told the judge that due to the deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd does not have to enter a plea at its Aug. 5 arraignment. Reid Schar, lead attorney for ComEd, said if the company did enter a plea, it would be not guilty.

“There may be no need to come back short of the government ultimately dismissing the (charges) at the end of the three years,” said Schar, who as an assistant U.S. attorney a decade ago led the prosecution of Illinois’ previous “Public Official A,” former-Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

But while the charges against ComEd will likely sink into the background after the arraignment, the case is far from over. In announcing the case on July 17, U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the investigation is “vibrant, and it will continue.”

The investigation appears to go well beyond ComEd. In a subpoena sent to Madigan’s office on the day the ComEd charges were announced, authorities sought records related to AT&T, Walgreens and Rush University Medical Center. The subpoena also sought records related to Madigan’s political organization and law firm, as well as former state lawmakers and current or former Chicago aldermen.