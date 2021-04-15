As Chicago braces for protests over fatal police shootings, police make new rules for handling crowds

The Chicago Police Department has made new rules about how cops should treat protesters as the city braces for more demonstrations over the shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and other killings by officers elsewhere.

The department issued the policy without fanfare Tuesday, and it dwells at length on how police should disperse crowds — a flashpoint for clashes at past demonstrations. The rules now say cops should give clear warnings before moving to disperse groups, allow people time to leave and consider “less intrusive” methods for stopping illegal acts before acting to scatter a crowd.

Policy often has not translated to the street in a department with a long history of abuse and misconduct, especially against Black and Latino people. But putting in place rules allows the department to set expectations and discipline cops who break them.

The changes came two months after Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson put out a report criticizing the department for a disorganized and dangerous response to protests and looting sparked last spring by the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis officer. Protesters complained that police were violent and disrespectful throughout a summer of demonstrations.