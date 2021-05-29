As Chicago police launch new foot-pursuit policy, experts say specific rules, training will be keys to success

But Toledo family attorney Joel Hirschhorn was among those skeptical of what a policy means in a place like Chicago, with its entrenched police practices. Training officers who have already been on the street for years and getting them to abide by new rules could be the biggest challenge.

“And old dogs don’t like to learn new tricks,” Hirschhorn said.

Forced into a policy

Chicago had been criticized for taking several years to adopt a policy, even as other cities have acknowledged that officers charging after suspects on foot should happen rarely, if at all, and only after other options are considered.

Then in March, the Chicago Police Department was forced into action in the wake of not only Toledo’s fatal shooting but that of Anthony Alvarez, 22, who was fatally shot by police in Portage Park following another foot pursuit.

The Illinois Latino Agenda was just one of many voices calling for Chicago police to adopt new rules, even going so far as to ask that all chases be halted unless someone’s life is in danger.

Last week, the city finally unveiled its interim policy. It goes into effect June 11, but also will be revised as it moves toward final adoption in September, police officials said.