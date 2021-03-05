As Illinois weed sales boom, cannabis industry faces growing movement to unionize

“We have a successful contract with our employees in Joliet and now in Lakeview, but it’s a focus of ours to make sure our employees know they can work directly with us, and we can work together to have a positive outcome,” Cresco spokesman Jason Erkes said.

Erkes said the first vote in Joliet last year “got our attention,” and the company “stepped back and prioritized” employees, focusing on competitive wages, benefits and the work environment. Cresco set a new $15 an hour minimum wage across the company, implemented employee wellness days and developed the “Cresco Cares” program to ensure employees were compensated for time off during the pandemic.

At Cresco’s 215,000-square-foot cultivation center in downstate Lincoln, the largest grow facility in the state, workers rejected joining the union in January by a 24 to 9 vote. There are 236 employees at the plant, but most were not involved in the vote because they are agricultural workers and ineligible to unionize under federal law.

“The outcome of the Lincoln election shows that our focus on our people is making a difference,” Erkes said. “It’s being heard.”

Zavala said the union movement lost steam in Lincoln after Cresco “did a number on employees” by prolonging the organizing process for six months.