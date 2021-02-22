At Bloomington stop, LaHood says COVID relief bill 'wastes money' on unrelated items

BLOOMINGTON — While a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package cleared one legislative hurdle Monday, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood said he won't be supporting the legislation as currently proposed.

The Peoria Republican expressed his disagreement with some components of the measure after a tour of the Grossinger Arena vaccination site in Bloomington on Monday morning. LaHood said the 591-page package, which is backed by President Joe Biden and passed the House Budget Committee on Monday, "wastes money on things that aren't related to COVID."

Among the provisions drawing Republican ire: a plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

"A minimum wage hike — there's money in there for museums and humanities — checks going to illegal immigrants," he said. "I think if we keep that out of there and focus on small businesses and how we help them and getting the vaccine out there, I'm going to be able to support that."