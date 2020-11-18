Audio: Twitter lit up over Pritzker, his Thanksgiving plans and U.S. Rep Rodney Davis. Here's what they said.

Pritzker later said he will be apart from his family during the holiday and plans to spend Thanksgiving with his teenage son in Chicago while his wife and teenage daughter will stay in Florida “indefinitely.” Pritzker owns an equestrian farm in Florida.

Pritzker spelled out his family’s decision during a Tuesday briefing with reporters in Chicago where he became visibly agitated and paused to compose himself. He said his family has faced unfounded scrutiny and threats, including on social media, for not adhering to social distancing measures.

The social media posts say his daughter went out with a group of friends in defiance of Chicago COVID rules. The governor said his daughter is not the person shown in a photo circulating on social media

Recently, an attorney who has brought lawsuits against Pritzker’s COVID-19 orders offered $1,000 to those providing footage of “Pritzker out celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family,” according to a Facebook post.

Pritzker called that a "bounty."

