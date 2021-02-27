Backed by Pritzker, Chicago council members holds early lead in contest to replace Madigan as Illinois Democratic chairman

“I’ve called members of the state central committee to let them know why I’m supporting Michelle Harris and how she’s been an activist, somebody who has really built a ground operation to get Democrats out to vote,” the first-term governor said. “She has one of the most productive wards in the city of Chicago in terms of getting votes out, someone who’s a listener and a leader. So, I’ve made that case to people on the state central committee.”

There are 36 members on the panel, and 17 have yet to publicly align with a candidate. Harris has the backing of 13 members.

Each member splits half the weighted vote from the congressional district they represent. For example, Harris is the 1st Congressional District committeewoman, and she alone wields 4.57% of the state’s weighted Democratic vote. Harris is backed by the committeeman in her district, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who represents the other 4.57% of votes cast.

Pritzker was among leading Democrats to call for Madigan to leave the state party chairmanship after the Nov. 3 election. The governor blamed voter attitudes toward the former speaker, in part, for the loss at the polls of his signature agenda item, a graduated-rate income tax.