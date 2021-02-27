Backed by Pritzker, Chicago council members holds early lead in contest to replace Madigan as Illinois Democratic chairman

Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris is moving closer to securing the votes needed to replace Michael Madigan as Illinois Democratic chairman.
With Gov. J.B. Pritzker in her corner, the veteran 8th Ward alderman so far has support from party leaders who represent about 38% of the weighted vote. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson had more than 10%, while state Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin had about 5%.
The Democratic State Central Committee is tasked with picking Madigan’s replacement as chairman. The panel is made up of one man and one woman from each of Illinois’ 18 congressional districts. Members will cast ballots based on how many Democratic ballots were pulled in their districts in the March 2020 primary election. It will take a majority of that weighted vote to become the new party chair.
The vote totals come as some Democrats have stepped up their call for an open interview of the candidates on March 6. Under law, the state party has 30 days from Madigan’s Feb. 22 resignation to meet to pick a new chairman.
Pritzker, with his personal wealth and ability to fund Democratic activities and candidates, holds powerful sway in the selection process, though he is not on the state central committee. He has been encouraging unaligned members to back Harris.
The governor touted Harris’ candidacy and his work on her behalf at an unrelated news conference Friday.
“I’ve called members of the state central committee to let them know why I’m supporting Michelle Harris and how she’s been an activist, somebody who has really built a ground operation to get Democrats out to vote,” the first-term governor said. “She has one of the most productive wards in the city of Chicago in terms of getting votes out, someone who’s a listener and a leader. So, I’ve made that case to people on the state central committee.”
There are 36 members on the panel, and 17 have yet to publicly align with a candidate. Harris has the backing of 13 members.
Each member splits half the weighted vote from the congressional district they represent. For example, Harris is the 1st Congressional District committeewoman, and she alone wields 4.57% of the state’s weighted Democratic vote. Harris is backed by the committeeman in her district, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who represents the other 4.57% of votes cast.
Pritzker was among leading Democrats to call for Madigan to leave the state party chairmanship after the Nov. 3 election. The governor blamed voter attitudes toward the former speaker, in part, for the loss at the polls of his signature agenda item, a graduated-rate income tax.
The governor and other Democrats privately have complained that the state party under Madigan largely became a money pass-through operation to further the former House speaker’s power and that the organization had not modernized to take advantage of social media and programming aimed at driving Democratic turnout.
“I just believe that we need great leadership for building the Democratic Party of Illinois, which really has been something that hasn’t been done for a number of years,” Pritzker said Friday.
“We have a great opportunity to do Latino outreach, to communities of color broadly. We need great leadership and we need forward momentum. And I’m very excited about the leadership that I think Michelle Harris will offer,” he said.
Harris also has the backing of state central committee members John Cullerton, the former Illinois Senate President, and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis. Several Downstate members back Harris, but they hold smaller weighted vote totals since the region has turned significantly Republican.
In addition, Harris is backed by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, the interim party chairman following Madigan’s Monday resignation.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is staying neutral. Harris is Lightfoot’s City Council floor leader, while Kelly was an early endorser of Lightfoot’s mayoral bid.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin supports Kelly for party chair, while counterpart Sen. Tammy Duckworth backs Harris. Neither senator is on the state central committee, however.
Durbin said he backed Kelly for the job because her district, which encompasses urban, south suburban and rural areas is a representation of Illinois. On Friday, the state’s senior senator downplayed talk that differences over supporting candidates for party chair had created a family feud.
“The good news is, the people who have been mentioned as potential party chair, all three are excellent. All three can lead our party effectively,” Durbin said. “We may have a difference of opinion on which may be better at the moment, but I think there’s a common belief that all three are excellent.”
Kelly, who is in her fifth term representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, is on the state central committee. Kelly’s support on the panel includes Cook County Circuit Clerk Iris Martinez and northwestern Illinois’ Kate Jennings.
Castro, a state senator, is backed by U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as well as a variety of Latino interests in Democratic politics. Castro and Garcia both are on the state central committee, but they’re the only members in her corner so far.
Madigan was deposed as House speaker after 36 years last month, resigned the House seat he had held for 50 years on Feb. 18 and then stepped down as state party chairman a few days later. He remains a member of the state central committee and runs the 13th Ward Democratic organization. He has not expressed a favorite in the party chair contest.