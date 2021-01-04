Beaten 14th District candidate to contest result in Congress

BC-IL--Congressional Race-Oberweis

Jan 04, 2021 5:42PM (GMT 23:42) - 216 words

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Defeated Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis announced Monday he has informed the U.S. House of Representatives he will contest the outcome of his race against Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood.

In announcing his plans, Oberweis said during the discovery recount process, volunteers for his campaign found election jurisdictions around the 14th Congressional District did not follow the law. He claims that led to an inability to verify those who were legally entitled to vote actually voted.

Oberweis pointed to the lack of initials on vote-by-bail ballots in Kane County and a person from Kenosha, Wisconsin voting illegally to back his effort.

“Based on the findings in the discovery recount our campaign provided Congress we believe that there is sufficient evidence to show that I won the election for Congress in the 14th District in November,” Oberweis said.