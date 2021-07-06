Biden’s stop Wednesday marks first visit to Chicago area as president

President Joe Biden will make his first trip to the Chicago area as president Wednesday with a visit to northwest suburban Crystal Lake, where he will push a portion of his domestic agenda aimed at easing the financial burden on working- and middle-class families.

Biden is scheduled to stop at McHenry County College to make the case for creating free community college, extending the child tax credit and achieving universal pre-K education, all facets of his American Families Plan that so far has garnered little support from Republicans.

While Biden carried Crystal Lake in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump won McHenry County as a whole, with 50% of the votes to Biden’s 47%.

The stop is the latest by Biden to swing regions of the country to highlight his efforts to drive a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which he has dubbed his Build Back Better agenda.

While Illinois is solidly Democratic, McHenry County is represented by a pair of Democrats in Congress who won seats in historically GOP-leaning areas — U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

Asked during a briefing Tuesday why the northwest suburbs were chosen for the president’s visit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has emphasized he was elected to represent not just Democrats, but also independents and Republicans.

“I would see this as less of a political trip and more as an opportunity to speak to all Americans about why his Build Back Better agenda ... is something people of all political stripes should be able to support,” Psaki said.

Before arriving in Crystal Lake, Biden is expected to be greeted at O’Hare International Airport by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The White House did not release details on how long the president and mayor were scheduled to meet, but Biden’s visit comes after Chicago endured one of its most violent weekends of the year — with at least 108 people shot, 17 fatally.

Asked about Chicago violence, Psaki noted that violent crime rates have increased across the country in recent months, noting that summertime often brings the worst spikes.

She said Biden would continue to push in his budget proposal for an additional $300 million for the Department of Justice’s COPS Hiring Program and $70 million more for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to assist efforts to crack down on illegal gun purchases.

“I’m sure he’ll be happy to discuss components of his budget. She may have different things on her agenda,” Psaki said of Lightfoot.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday he would attend Biden’s event in Crystal Lake along with a host of other elected Democrats. He called the president’s American Families Plan “very important for the people of Illinois.”

“So many aspects of that plan are about lifting up middle-class families, working-class families who really need help,” Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference Tuesday. “I’m an advocate for it, and I look forward to talking to him about that.”

Pritzker also expressed excitement over discussing Biden’s bipartisan efforts to pass an infrastructure package that has had Illinois transportation officials dusting off their transit and highway wish lists.

The governor made note of the state infrastructure plan he passed two years ago, funded in part by an increase in the state gas tax. Pritzker said having projects in the pipeline as part of that six-year, $45 billion “Rebuild Illinois” program “means that we will be shovel-ready with our matching funds in order to take advantage of the federal dollars that will come from a federal infrastructure bill.”

Biden’s trip to Crystal Lake follows two other stops in politically purple areas in the Midwest that are home to key congressional districts or swing presidential regions.

Biden made a trip to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, last week to promote a bipartisan deal on infrastructure. Western Wisconsin is a key swing area in the key swing state of Wisconsin. Democrat U.S. Rep. Ron Kind narrowly held onto his seat representing the western Wisconsin district, which Biden lost to Trump. The president, however, kept the margins close enough there to defeat Trump in a state the former president won in 2016.

Biden followed that with a July 4 holiday weekend trip to Traverse City, Michigan, to highlight a return to pre-pandemic life in another key area of a swing state. Trump lost Michigan in 2020 after winning the state four years earlier, but won Grand Traverse County with 50.6% of the vote to 47.6% for Biden.

Crystal Lake is in Underwood’s district, which was among the closest races in the nation last year. Underwood hung on to defeat former state Sen. Jim Oberweis, winning 50.6% of the vote to 49.3% for Oberweis.

Democrats hold a slim nine-seat margin in the U.S. House, and midterm elections historically have served as difficult political terrain for the party of the sitting president. While Illinois Democrats will look to shore up Underwood’s district as part of a new congressional map drawn this year, her seat is still likely to be among the top targeted nationally by Republicans.

Psaki said Tuesday that Biden was “eager to see Congresswoman Underwood given she’s been such an advocate for the expansion of health care, making it more affordable and accessible and that’s something he will continue to advocate for.”

