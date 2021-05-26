Bill allowing gender changes to birth certificates without doctor's note stalls in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation that would allow transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificate without documentation from a medical professional failed to receive enough votes Wednesday to pass the Illinois Senate.

State Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, the bill's sponsor, withdrew the legislation from consideration when it failed to receive the required 30 votes for passage in the 59-member chamber.

Fine said she plans to call for another vote on House Bill 9 before the spring session's scheduled May 31 adjournment. Several lawmakers who voted for the bill weren't on the House floor to confirm their vote when a Republican senator called for verification of all the "yes" votes.

The bill passed the House on April 21 on a vote of 66 to 45, with one House member voting "present."

The legislation would delete a part of Illinois law dealing with birth certificates that requires transgender people wanting to change their designation to another gender to first present a declaration from a licensed health care or mental health professional.

The declaration must say the person seeking a change "has undergone treatment that is clinically appropriate for that individual for the purpose of gender transition."