Bill banning hair discrimination in schools passes Illinois House, heads back to Senate

A bill that would prohibit schools from creating rules to limit hairstyles historically tied to a race or ethnicity passed the Illinois House on Thursday.

Senate Bill 817 passed with bipartisan support in an 89-22 vote. The bill, lead by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, prohibits public and private schools from creating rules that would ban students from wearing hairstyles typical to their culture.

"This is a chance for us to correct some historical wrongs that have been done for years and years and years," said state Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, the House sponsor of the bill.

Simmons began pushing the bill soon after joining the General Assembly earlier this year, inspired by a student in his district, Jett Hawkins, who was discriminated against at his school because of his hairstyle.

The Illinois State Board of Education would create the guidance for schools to follow, which could vary for institutions like military schools that require short hair. The rules would only apply during the school day and will vary for after school sports.