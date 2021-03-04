Bill explores creation of legal services for immigrants facing deportation in Illinois

According to findings written into the bill, nearly two-thirds of all individuals facing immigration removal proceedings in the U.S. lack legal representation. In Illinois, “less than one in three individuals, generally, and less than one in eight individuals in detention were represented by counsel,” according to the bill.

The committee heard testimony from two witnesses, Senior Policy Counsel with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights Fred Tsao, and the Rev. Corey Brost, who works as an advocate for immigration rights.

“Now ideally we would have a nationwide solution to this problem. But as we have seen on many other fronts, Illinois can provide a start,” Tsao said in his testimony.

“This bill is about justice, it is about ensuring that our immigration courts and immigration system operate fairly within the laws that are on the books, and that anyone facing deportation has a full and fair opportunity to make their case, within what the law provides,” he added.

Policymakers and advocates, including the American Bar Association, have pushed for universal representation policies, or the right to representation for all who are at risk for deportation.