Bill placing term limits on Illinois General Assembly leadership passes committee

DeLuca credited new Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch, of Hillside, who was selected by his House Democratic colleagues to replace Madigan in January, for helping push for term limits.

“This is an initiative of really the membership in the House and of Speaker Welch and I want to give Speaker Welch a lot of credit for supporting this measure,” DeLuca said.

While the bill received bipartisan support from committee members, Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, questioned the constitutionality of the legislation, and whether members of one legislative chamber should have the authority to dictate term limits for the other chamber.

“The (state) constitution restricts the power for determining the House’s rules of its proceeding and choosing the House’s own officers solely to the House,” Gordon-Booth said. “From the looks of it, your bill would potentially bring in the Senate and the governor to decide who can be the speaker and the minority leader.”

DeLuca responded he was “not aware of anything that would affect anything of that nature.”

“I'm certainly not going to act like (a) judge here and decide to make a ruling on whether something is constitutional or not,” he said.