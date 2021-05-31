Bill postpones 2022 Illinois primary

The provision changing these dates is set to expire at the start of 2023.

“The state has always had a really long window between the primary and the general, which makes the political season long and risky, negatively affecting public policymaking,” West said to committee members Monday. “Our proposal is to do this one-time change just to see how it works and I think it will be beneficial to the state and then it can maybe be something we keep, moving forward.”

The bill would also make the date of the general election, November 8, a state holiday in 2022. It will be considered a legal school holiday, and any schools closing due to the holiday would “be made available to an election authority as a polling place for 2022 General Election Day.” This provision would also expire at the start of 2023.

Mail-in-ballots

One provision would also create a permanent vote-by-mail list.

Under current law, voters must apply for a vote-by-mail ballot for every election. While that process would continue, election officials would also offer an application for permanent vote-by-mail status. The application would allow voters choose to receive ballots for all partisan-locked elections, non-partisan-locked elections, or both.