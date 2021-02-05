Bill that could start 'sex ed' as early as kindergarten draws support, criticism

Third through fifth grades would continue to focus on personal safety while also delving into healthy relationships, bullying, harassment and abuse, along with topics such as anatomy, puberty, hygiene, body image, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

Sixth through 12th grades would build on prior instruction about healthy relationships, covering issues such as consent, sexual harassment, abuse and interpersonal violence. Those lessons also would provide additional information on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and cover behavioral changes, the benefits of abstinence, contraception and methods for preventing sexually transmitted infections.

Similar legislation was proposed last year, but did not advance because the pandemic limited the legislative calendar. It is facing criticism from groups like the Pro-Family Alliance who say it goes too far.

Even supporters say that regardless of the grade level, teachers would need the "right materials" and guidance on what to do if a student approaches them about an issue.

"We need to be afforded some guidance," she said.

The legislation would allow parents the option of having their child not participate in the course at all or participate only in some portions.