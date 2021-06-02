Bill to close Illinois immigrant detention centers heads to Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD — Building on previous efforts, a bill that would essentially compel the closure of all existing immigration detention centers in Illinois is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

Senate Bill 667, also known as the Illinois Way Forward Act, cleared the Illinois Senate on Friday with a 36-19 vote. It passed the Illinois House 68-47 on Monday.

The legislation would ban local governments from entering into immigration detention contracts with U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If signed into law, those with existing contracts would be forced to end them by Jan. 1.

There are currently only three facilities with such contracts: the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee; the McHenry County Jail in suburban Chicago; and the Pulaski County Detention Center in deep Southern Illinois.

The bill would erase ICE’s physical footprint in Illinois. The federal agency would still have the ability to build and operate it’s own facility in the state, but it typically contracts with local governments and private companies for its detention operations.

“Immigration enforcement continues to harm communities in Illinois and separate our families,” said state Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, the bill’s sponsor. “It’s important that no matter where you live in Illinois, local police cannot collaborate with ICE on civil immigration enforcement.”

The legislation would add to an array of laws signed in recent years that have made Illinois one of the most immigrant-friendly states in the country.

It amends the Illinois Transparency and Responsibility Using State Tools (TRUST) Act, a law signed by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017 that prevents law enforcement from detaining individuals solely based on their immigration status.

In 2019, Pritzker signed legislation banning privately-run detention facilities. This was done partially in response to a proposed 1,200-bed facility in Dwight. Plans were subsequently dropped.

Aquino said the current legislation “finishes the job” started by that job.

The bill was pushed by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and several local, grassroots organizations.

“While we have been organizing to end ICE contracts at the county level, we are also pushing SB 667 to end local contracts with ICE all across Illinois,” said Amanda Hall, a member of the Coalition to End the ICE Contract in McHenry County. “This bill is critical for ensuring safety for our families and neighbors, while setting a precedent for other states across the country to say no to ICE detention.”

It was opposed by law enforcement groups, including the Illinois Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. Republicans also opposed the bill.

“I think the first TRUST Act had a place but this ties law enforcement’s hands within the state, such that they are effectively not able to do their duties,” said state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy.

The legislation would not prevent local law enforcement from collaborating with federal agencies on criminal investigations.

