Bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Illinois set for final vote

SPRINGFIELD — A bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Illinois advanced to the House floor Wednesday afternoon for a final vote.

Senate Bill 1965, led by Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, would make June 19 an annual state holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. The holiday is celebrated on June 19 as the day when slaves in Texas found out they were free in 1865, over two years since they had legally been granted freedom.

This version of the bill would take effect immediately upon the governor's signature. If passed by the House and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker by June 19, this year's Juneteenth would be an official state holiday. Because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, Monday would be the day off for state workers. The bill already passed unanimously in the Senate.

Ford and Lightford are leading another version of the bill that is currently in the Senate. House Bill 3922 already passed the House unanimously. However, if this version was sent to the governor, Juneteenth would not be a state holiday until 2022. It also would not give state workers the following Monday off should the holiday fall on a weekend, which makes it less costly than the the Senate bill.