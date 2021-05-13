 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Illinois set for final vote
0 comments
topical top story

Bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Illinois set for final vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — A bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Illinois advanced to the House floor Wednesday afternoon for a final vote.

Senate Bill 1965, led by Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, would make June 19 an annual state holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. The holiday is celebrated on June 19 as the day when slaves in Texas found out they were free in 1865, over two years since they had legally been granted freedom.

Chicago Christkindlmarket founder Ray Lotter has died at 83

This version of the bill would take effect immediately upon the governor's signature. If passed by the House and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker by June 19, this year's Juneteenth would be an official state holiday. Because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, Monday would be the day off for state workers. The bill already passed unanimously in the Senate.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chipotle has announced it is raising its pay to $15 an hour. This will happen by the end of June according to the company.Employees can also receive 200 for recruiting crew members and $750 for apprentices or general managers.Chipotle is looking for 20,000 new workers across the country.

Ford and Lightford are leading another version of the bill that is currently in the Senate. House Bill 3922 already passed the House unanimously. However, if this version was sent to the governor, Juneteenth would not be a state holiday until 2022. It also would not give state workers the following Monday off should the holiday fall on a weekend, which makes it less costly than the the Senate bill.

A final vote in the House could come by the end of the month, while the Senate still needs to pass the other version of the bill out of committee.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Work in progress' to stop Mideast clashes

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News