Bill would allow special needs students in Illinois to stay with school program past age 22

“I just feel that our kids should just be allowed to finish the school year. Once they start something, let them finish it,” Kettering told the committee. “Our kids have a hard enough time as it is, and the one thing that's constant in their life is school.”

Kettering said that she struggled to find a new program for Charlie after he was removed from school, a problem which was exacerbated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Josh Long, principal of the Southside Occupational Academy, said the bill would “correct a historic inequity” for special needs students.

“These students stay in school until the day before their 22nd birthday,” Long told the committee. “And when they’re done, the bus stops coming. No more public school. No more resources. And most of the time, this happens during the school year just like Katie said on some random day that makes little sense to the students.”

Opponents of the bill said it could cost up to $20 million more than the status quo for the state and school districts that will be required to provide an extra year of services. They also cited concerns over staffing levels at schools.

